The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution obliging regional power distribution companies to ensure uniform and fair sequence of power outages - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution obliging regional power distribution companies to ensure a uniform and fair order of blackouts. Critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises and enterprises performing mobilization tasks will have priority power supply. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Thanks to a stable economy and its recovery, we can finance our army. But such economic recovery is not fully possible without a stable energy system. That is why we are working on a daily basis to improve the situation in the energy sector, - Shmyhal said.

Details

He outlined three main tasks to improve the situation in the energy sector: decentralization of the energy system and development of renewable energy, as these are also less vulnerable to the enemy; further integration with the EU and expanding opportunities for electricity imports; and repair and restoration of what is now critically important to restore.

Last time, we also talked about the importance of fair blackout schedules. Today, we are approving a relevant Government resolution that obliges regional power distribution companies to ensure an even and fair sequence of outages. We also determine that critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises and enterprises performing mobilization tasks will have priority in the power supply, - Shmyhal added.

Recall

The schedules of hourly outages are influenced by weather conditions, as well as consumption volumes and levels. Weekend power outages will depend on weather conditions.