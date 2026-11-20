Emergency power outages have been introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to a Russian attack on energy infrastructure. The situation in the power system remains extremely difficult. This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Details

According to the company, the enemy strikes made it necessary to urgently restrict electricity supply in three western regions of the country.

Emergency outages were imposed to stabilize the power system and prevent further complications.

Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply

Ukrenergo emphasized that specialists are already working to stabilize the situation and return electricity to consumers as quickly as possible.

Energy workers are working to stabilize the situation and restore electricity supply to consumers as quickly as possible – the company noted.

Further changes in the operation of the power system and the cancellation of emergency restrictions will be reported additionally.

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