Emergency power outage: more than 3 thousand residents of Sumy were left without electricity

Today, on February 20, an accident occurred in Sumy, leaving more than 3,000 residents without electricity . This was reported by the press service of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to UNN .

Details

JSC "Sumyoblenergo" informs about an emergency power outage - warned the MBA.

Currently, more than 3,000 consumers, including residents, have no electricity supply:

Sapukhivska Street;

Svobody ave;

Nizhnevoskresenskaya Street;

Ilyinskaya str;

Shevchenko str;

Kondratieva St;

Zasumska str;

1a Naberezhna Strelka St;

Lykhvynska St;

Lebedynska str;

Yaroslav Mudryi Street and other adjacent streets.

The City Council assures that power companies are working to restore power supply.

Recall

In particular, 374 settlements in Ukraine remain without electricity due to the hostilities . New damages to power grids were recorded in Dnipropetrovska, Zaporizka and Kharkivska oblasts.

