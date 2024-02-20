Gas pipelines in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions damaged due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy

As a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region , and in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, gas pipelines were damaged and consumers were cut off. There is no shortage of electricity, the power system has enough generation reserves, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, a low-pressure gas distribution pipeline was damaged by shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, and consumers are disconnected.

There was also a hit to a gas pipeline in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, leaving an apartment building (15 subscribers) without gas supply.

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

Generation

Reportedly, during the day, the TPP building and turbine generator at one of the CHPPs were under short-term repairs, and the equipment was returned to operation after the issues were resolved.

The agency has 9 power units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Outage schedules are not applied - , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 1490 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 3900 MWh.

Drone debris damages three country houses and 2 cars in Dnipropetrovs'k region