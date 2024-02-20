Gas pipelines in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions damaged due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling damaged gas pipelines in Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions, which led to the disconnection of some consumers.
As a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region , and in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, gas pipelines were damaged and consumers were cut off. There is no shortage of electricity, the power system has enough generation reserves, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Shelling
According to the Ministry of Energy, a low-pressure gas distribution pipeline was damaged by shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, and consumers are disconnected.
There was also a hit to a gas pipeline in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, leaving an apartment building (15 subscribers) without gas supply.
There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.
Generation
Reportedly, during the day, the TPP building and turbine generator at one of the CHPPs were under short-term repairs, and the equipment was returned to operation after the issues were resolved.
The agency has 9 power units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.
The situation is under control. The system is balanced. Outage schedules are not applied
Import and export
For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 1490 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 3900 MWh.
