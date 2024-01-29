Embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion on shells: Prosecutor's Office insists on arrest with bail for suspects

The prosecutor's office insists on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 268 million for the suspects in the case of embezzlement in the purchase of shells. This was reported to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

Details

Maksymets said that the prosecutor's office is requesting a measure of restraint in the form of arrest for all the defendants in the case, including the former head of the Department of Military Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Liev, with an alternative of bail of 268 million for each.

According to her, a motion to apply preventive measures to the HACC against four suspects was sent today.

In addition, today the HACCU has already begun a hearing to choose a measure of restraint for the former head of the Ministry of Defense Department, Oleksandr Liev.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The case involves officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal, who are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of ammunition.

Umerov: UAH 1.5 billion returned to the budget of Ukraine from the case of artillery shells for the Armed Forces