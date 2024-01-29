Embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion on shells: Prosecutor's Office insists on arrest with bail for suspects

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion on shells: Prosecutor's Office insists on arrest with bail for suspects

Kyiv

The prosecutor's office requests that the court impose bail of UAH 268 million on each of the four suspects, including a former Defense Ministry official, in the scheme to embezzle UAH 1.5 billion in public funds for the purchase of ammunition.

The prosecutor's office insists on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 268 million for the suspects in the case of embezzlement in the purchase of shells. This was reported to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

Details

Maksymets said that the prosecutor's office is requesting a measure of restraint in the form of arrest for all the defendants in the case, including the former head of the Department of Military Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Liev, with an alternative of bail of 268 million for each.

According to her, a motion to apply preventive measures to the HACC  against four suspects was sent today.

In addition, today the HACCU has already begun a hearing to choose a measure of restraint for the former head of the Ministry of Defense Department, Oleksandr Liev.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a scheme to embezzle public funds during the purchase of ammunition. The case involves officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of the Lviv Arsenal, who are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of ammunition.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

