Umerov: UAH 1.5 billion returned to the budget of Ukraine from the case of artillery shells for the Armed Forces

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 11591 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 14956 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 20940 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109087 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116554 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142644 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179118 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172772 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Umerov: UAH 1.5 billion returned to the budget of Ukraine from the case of artillery shells for the Armed Forces

Umerov: UAH 1.5 billion returned to the budget of Ukraine from the case of artillery shells for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21263 views

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, 1.5 billion hryvnias that were previously involved in a corruption scheme involving the purchase of artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been returned to the country's budget. The case is ongoing and involves several agencies.

UAH 1.5 billion involved in a corruption scheme to purchase artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been returned to the Ukrainian budget, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

A concrete result. UAH 1.5 billion returned to the budget, which were involved in a corrupt scheme to purchase artillery shells for the Armed Forces

Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The minister said that the head of one of the main departments of the Ministry of Defense was detained earlier. The SBU is working on the case in cooperation and with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense. Procedural guidance is provided by the Prosecutor General's Office, he added.

"These are the changes we warned about. It is important not only to find those responsible for abuses, but also to return what was lost. We will continue to work," Umerov said.

SBI to consider application of the Ministry of Defense to recognize them as victims of Hrynkevych's companies19.01.24, 11:21 • 20398 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

