Umerov: UAH 1.5 billion returned to the budget of Ukraine from the case of artillery shells for the Armed Forces

UAH 1.5 billion involved in a corruption scheme to purchase artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been returned to the Ukrainian budget, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The minister said that the head of one of the main departments of the Ministry of Defense was detained earlier. The SBU is working on the case in cooperation and with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense. Procedural guidance is provided by the Prosecutor General's Office, he added.

"These are the changes we warned about. It is important not only to find those responsible for abuses, but also to return what was lost. We will continue to work," Umerov said.

