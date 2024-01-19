SBI to consider application of the Ministry of Defense to recognize them as victims of Hrynkevych's companies

The State Bureau of Investigation will consider a request from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to recognize them as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The Ministry of Defense appealed to the SBI to recognize them as an injured party. I can note that the investigation will consider this appeal - Sapian said.

Before that, she noted that investigators would find out how businessman Ihor Hrynkevych's companies managed to win tenders for UAH 1.5 billion worth of supplies to the Defense Ministry and who, in particular, was involved in such fraud.

Context

The Ministry of Defense has decided to terminate the contract for the supply of products with the company of entrepreneur Ihor Hrynkevych, Trade Lines Retail. The ministry also filed an application with the State Bureau of Investigation to recognize the Defense Ministry as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with Hrynkevych.

Addendum

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

Later, Roman Hrynkevych was put on the wanted list .

Ihor Hrynkevych has the status of a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.