Elimination of the consequences of the night attack of the russian federation continues in Kharkiv - Sinegubov

On the night of May 17, the russian army attacked Kharkiv and the region with Shahed drones and S300 missiles. A high-rise building in the city was damaged. The damage is currently being analyzed and the aftermath is being eliminated. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for Kharkiv, at night the enemy massively attacked our civilian infrastructure with Shahed drones. Accordingly, there is damage to civilian high-rise buildings. Unfortunately, the windows and structure were also damaged. All our units are currently working to eliminate the consequences. There were also S300 missile strikes. We are currently analyzing all the damage - Syniehubov said.

He noted that on the night of May 16-17, there was a record-breaking air raid in Kharkiv and the region, which lasted 16 hours and 33 minutes.

This indicates that the enemy is massively attacking our border settlements and Kharkiv itself. And, of course, the Lipetsk direction, the Kupyansk direction, and, accordingly, the Vovchansk direction - Syniehubov added.

Recall

On the night of May 17, the russian army attacked Kharkiv twice - a UAV hit the open area and an S-300 fired at Nemyshlyansky district, there was damage, no casualties. Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in Kharkiv region yesterday as a result of russian shelling with various types of weapons, including four medical workers and the head of the MVA.

