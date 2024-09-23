The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, may have deliberately delayed the process of finding managers for Russian-Belarusian railcars, which indicates that she may have been "working for the enemy." This was stated by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, a new scandal has begun to erupt around ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years and has not found a use for them. Only after the media coverage, Olena Duma announcedthat ARMA had selected a manager for a batch of 436 seized railcars and was launching tender procedures for another 100 railcars.

"ARMA was supposed to ensure the effective management of these assets as quickly and efficiently as possible in order to bring the necessary billions to the budget of Ukraine. However, as it turned out, the efficiency of the Head of ARMA, Olena Duma, and the entire structure under her control, is "off the charts". The other day, Ms. Olena Duma, who is already called "State Duma" because of her ties to the traitors who fled to Russia, Medvedchuk and Derkach, almost solemnly announced the holding of a tender and the election of a manager for 434 railcars," the former MP wrote.

He emphasized that this is only 2% of the total number of railcars transferred to the ARMA, and only in the third year of the war will they start bringing money to the state budget.

"What did the Duma do before? What was it doing? Does she not know that there is a huge hole of UAH 500 billion in the budget of Ukraine? Such actions or deliberate inaction of the Head of the ARMA Olena Duma once again confirms her possible commitment and even work for the enemies of Ukraine," Mosiychuk said.

According to him, such inaction cost Ukraine's budget billions of hryvnias during the war. In addition, idle railcars do not become newer, but lose their value, which also causes the state to lose money, as they will be sold at much lower prices.

"And the next thing is that the outright delay in the sale of such assets is an opportunity for their return by the owners from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Although, perhaps, this is the real goal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA? And what about, for example, the traitor Medvedchuk, who is quite happy with Olena Duma, because thanks to her, the sale of his yacht Royal Romance was failed. And in conclusion: if the Ministry of Finance and certain MPs are looking for funds to fill the budget, they should turn to the head of ARMA, Olena Duma... her "efficiency" of 2% will definitely impress even you," Ihor Mosiychuk said.

Add

ARMA shall manage the assetsseized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In order to preserve or increase the value of an asset, it must be valued and, by law, entered into the Register of Seized Assets. However, the reality is different, and a good example of this is the story of the Truskavets sanatorium and the garbage trucks transferred to ARMA, which do not contain any information about their valuation.

In recent years, the ARMA has accumulated a lot of property that could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but also be useful during a full-scale war. For example, most of the sanatoriums that have been transferred to ARMA could be used for rehabilitation of wounded soldiers or provide shelter for IDPs .

In addition, the ARMA has a lot of heavy equipment that could be used for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or restore infrastructure, but in fact they are idle.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta suggeststhat ARMA selectively publishes information on the valuation of seized property because it is beneficial to them for corruption reasons. In his opinion, such facts should be addressed by law enforcement.