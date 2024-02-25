Each additional month of war leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy - Yusov

Russia did not plan or expect a long war. Each additional month, let alone a year of aggression, leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy and the internal situation. Nevertheless, Russia is starting from the real situation, just like Ukraine. This was stated to a journalist of UNN by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, commenting on the information that Russia is ready to fight in 2025 and possibly in 2026.

A representative of the DIU said that the intelligence service would not name specific dates.

"It's clear that they are based on the real situation, just like we are. Ukraine is doing everything possible to end this war as soon as possible and liberate Ukrainian territories," Yusov said.

Addendum

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky, reported earlier that Russia still has enough resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In closed-door reports of intelligence representatives at the national security committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026.