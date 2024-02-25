$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31394 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116437 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282131 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192974 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231924 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251758 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157771 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372196 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Each additional month of war leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy - Yusov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 115091 views

Russia did not plan for a long war, and each additional month of fighting leads to catastrophic consequences for its economy and internal situation.

Each additional month of war leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy - Yusov

Russia did not plan or expect a long war. Each additional month, let alone a year of aggression, leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy and the internal situation. Nevertheless, Russia is starting from the real situation, just like Ukraine. This was stated to a journalist of UNN by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, commenting on the information that Russia is ready to fight in 2025 and possibly in 2026.

Russia did not plan or expect a long and protracted war. Despite the fact that they seem to have a lot of human resources or weapons stockpiles, each additional month, let alone a year of war, leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy and the internal situation. the Kremlin regime is well aware of this.

- Yusov answered the question of whether Russia really has the resources to fight in 2025, and possibly in 2026, and in general, how many years it plans to fight.

A representative of the DIU said that the intelligence service would not name specific dates.

"It's clear that they are based on the real situation, just like we are. Ukraine is doing everything possible to end this war as soon as possible and liberate Ukrainian territories," Yusov said.

Addendum

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky, reported earlier that Russia still has enough resources to continue the war against Ukraine. In closed-door reports of intelligence representatives at the national security committee, they confirm that Russia is ready to fight in 2025, possibly in 2026.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
