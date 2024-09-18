Due to the threat of terrorist attacks: security measures are being strengthened in all Lviv schools

On Thursday, September 19, security measures will be strengthened in all schools in Lviv. This was stated by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

Details

Sadovyi emphasized that information about possible terrorist attacks may be hostile to the ISU, but law enforcement will still work in an enhanced mode.

He also said that today, on September 18, unknown persons set fire to 8 buildings in the city, including the Dzvin cinema building. According to him, amid threats of terrorist attacks, police will take a number of security measures at all schools in the city today.

In addition, enhanced security measures are planned for September 19.

Tomorrow morning at the entrance to each school, a police officer and a school representative will check everyone who enters. Only police, school staff and students will be allowed to enter the school. As soon as more information becomes available, it will be published on official pages, not in anonymous channels - Lviv mayor said in a statement.

Recall

In Lviv, a Telegram channel spread disinformation about possible terrorist attacks in schools. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the channel was administered from the territory of the Russian Federation.