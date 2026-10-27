In Moscow, large-scale mobile internet restrictions will be introduced from October 27 to 29 due to international events involving Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The authorities explain this by the need to guarantee the safety of foreign delegations. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, UNN writes.

Details

The restrictions will apply within the capital’s Third Transport Ring. On October 27 and 28, access to mobile internet will be restricted from 11:30 a.m. Moscow time, and on October 29 — from 9:30 a.m.

Russians will retain access only to websites from the so-called "white list." At the same time, voice communications, home internet and Wi-Fi will, according to the authorities’ promises, continue to work.

Why Moscow will be left without mobile internet

The restrictions are related to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum on October 27 and the "Russia–Africa" summit, which will take place on October 28–29.

The Russian State Duma said that 70% of Russians returned from emigration "with their tails between their legs"

The leaders of Iran, Qatar and other states are expected at the first event. Delegations from 48 African countries are expected to attend the "Russia–Africa" summit. Putin plans to hold more than 20 bilateral meetings.

Earlier, the Russian authorities explained mobile internet shutdowns by the threat of attacks by Ukrainian drones. In particular, on October 23, a massive drone attack caused all four Moscow airports to suspend operations.

Similar restrictions have already caused significant economic losses to the Russian capital. In March, mobile internet in central Moscow did not work for more than two weeks, while business losses were estimated at up to 1 billion rubles per day.

Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks