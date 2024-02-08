Due to night attack of Russian Federation, Mykolaiv partially lacks heat supply, no electricity shortage in Ukraine - Energy Ministry

There is no shortage of electricity, and there is partial absence of heat supply in Kyiv and Mykolaiv due to enemy shelling, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Heating networks in Mykolaiv damaged due to new hostile attacks, leaving 9 residential buildings without heat supply -the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

It is also reported that as a result of the fire that broke out at the arrival site, 82 household consumers in the city center were left without electricity - all of them were quickly powered up, except for the destroyed house.

In addition, overhead power lines in the region were damaged, resulting in the loss of power to 9 settlements. As of the morning, all consumers have electricity, the Ministry of Energy said.

In addition, repair work is still underway on the heating networks in Kyiv that were damaged by the Russian attack.

Yesterday, as a result of enemy attacks, a section of the heating network in Kyiv was disconnected, leaving 355 residential buildings, 5 hospitals, 18 kindergartens, 9 schools, and 84 departmental buildings without heat supply - said the Ministry of Energy.

Generation

The Ministry of Energy reports that there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power system. Own generation fully covers the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned.

A TPP unit was taken out of emergency repair. There are seven TPP units in reserve that will be used if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency noted.

Networks status

For technical reasons, an overhead power line in the Lviv region was shut down. As a result, household consumers and the railroad lost power. All consumers were supplied with power according to the main scheme, the agency noted.

Due to a technological malfunction, equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region was disconnected, cutting off power to household consumers and local industry. All of them have been restored.

Import/export

As reported, for the current day, electricity imports are projected at 7274 MWh. Exports are also expected - up to 1859 MWh.

Three Shahed drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv - RMA