Due to night attack of Russian Federation, Mykolaiv partially lacks heat supply, no electricity shortage in Ukraine - Energy Ministry

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 47041 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113597 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119716 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161992 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176368 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166733 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148551 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 90061 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 71594 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 49096 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 84442 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 43363 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264736 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220944 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113597 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 94501 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98219 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116328 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117049 views
Actual
Due to night attack of Russian Federation, Mykolaiv partially lacks heat supply, no electricity shortage in Ukraine - Energy Ministry

Due to night attack of Russian Federation, Mykolaiv partially lacks heat supply, no electricity shortage in Ukraine - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101715 views

Russian attacks damaged heating networks in Mykolaiv, leaving 9 buildings without heat and 82 households without electricity.

There is no shortage of electricity, and there is partial absence of heat supply in Kyiv and Mykolaiv due to enemy shelling, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Heating networks in Mykolaiv damaged due to new hostile attacks, leaving 9 residential buildings without heat supply

-the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

It is also reported that as a result of the fire that broke out at the arrival site, 82 household consumers in the city center were left without electricity - all of them were quickly powered up, except for the destroyed house.

In addition, overhead power lines in the region were damaged, resulting in the loss of power to 9 settlements. As of the morning, all consumers have electricity, the Ministry of Energy said.

In addition, repair work is still underway on the heating networks in Kyiv that were damaged by the Russian attack.

Yesterday, as a result of enemy attacks, a section of the heating network in Kyiv was disconnected, leaving 355 residential buildings, 5 hospitals, 18 kindergartens, 9 schools, and 84 departmental buildings without heat supply

- said the Ministry of Energy.

Generation

The Ministry of Energy reports that there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power system. Own generation fully covers the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned.

A TPP unit was taken out of emergency repair. There are seven TPP units in reserve that will be used if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency noted.

Networks status

For technical reasons, an overhead power line in the Lviv region was shut down. As a result, household consumers and the railroad lost power. All consumers were supplied with power according to the main scheme, the agency noted.  

Due to a technological malfunction, equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region was disconnected, cutting off power to household consumers and local industry. All of them have been restored.

Import/export

As reported, for the current day, electricity imports are projected at 7274 MWh. Exports are also expected - up to 1859 MWh.

Three Shahed drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Mykolaiv - RMA08.02.24, 08:34 • 25965 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising