Due to constant air raids: in Sevastopol, the occupiers allowed students not to take state exams

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol have allowed students not to take state exams this year due to the threat of missile attacks on the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the occupation administration of the city, Mikhail Rozvazhayev.

Details

It is noted that this year's exams for ninth graders and eleventh graders will be voluntary.

Children will be able to choose the form of state final certification and receive certificates for grades 9 and 11 based on the results of the Unified State Exam, the Main State Exam, or intermediate certification at school. It will be possible to enter higher education institutions both on the basis of the results of the USE and internal entrance exams of higher education institutions - Razvozhaev said.

At the same time, he assured that the authorities would hold exams in any case for those who need the results of the exams to enter the university.

Recall

Last week, on May 17, as a result of joint activities of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state were destroyed in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in the Russian Federation and in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea.