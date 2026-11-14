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Due to an oil spill caused by a Russian strike, 3,500 sq. m contaminated in the Mykolaiv region - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The strike on a plant in the Mykolaiv region damaged sunflower oil tanks, contaminating more than 3,500 m² of land. No threats to water bodies were recorded.

Due to an oil spill caused by a Russian strike, 3,500 sq. m contaminated in the Mykolaiv region - Ministry of Economy
Source: me.gov.ua

As a result of a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region, sunflower oil leaked, contaminating more than 3,500 sq. m of land. The Ministry of Economy reported this on November 13, UNN writes.

A Russian UAV strike on the premises of an oil extraction plant in the Mykolaiv region caused a sunflower oil leak. According to the survey results, the area of land contamination exceeds 3,500 sq. m. Specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate are documenting the consequences of the attack and conducting instrumental and laboratory studies

- the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the Ministry of Economy, "on November 12, 2026, at approximately 05:30, a Russian drone struck the premises of Bandursky Oil Extraction Plant LLC (Kernel agricultural holding), located in the village of Bandurka (Pervomaiskyi district, Mykolaiv region)".

"As a result of the strike, four tanks filled with sunflower oil were damaged. One of the tanks was completely destroyed. The protective containment berm was also damaged, causing the oil to spill beyond it onto an adjacent plot of land, without posing a threat to residential development," the ministry stated.

Specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District (Mykolaiv and Odesa regions), as reported, went to the scene to assess the consequences and document the environmental contamination. The survey established contamination of land resources. Soil samples were collected for instrumental and laboratory studies.

"As of 12:00 on November 13, 2026, no direct entry of oil into a water body has been recorded. Work to pump oil out of the damaged containment berm is ongoing on the company’s premises. Additional earth barriers are also being constructed to prevent further spread of the contamination and oil from entering water bodies," the statement said.

After the results of the instrumental and laboratory measurements are received and the materials are processed, the damage caused to the environment as a result of military aggression will be calculated.

Ukraine's largest sunflower oil producer has halted operations at its plants due to Russian attacks — media12.11.26, 21:44 • 5006 views

Is an oil shortage expected?

Ukraine is not facing a shortage of sunflower oil despite the suspension of part of its oil production amid Russian strikes, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi assured on November 13.

Julia Shramko

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