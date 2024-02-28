Drones cannot fully replace A-50, so Russia is preparing the next one - Humeniuk

The Russian occupiers are intensifying their unmanned reconnaissance activities, but they realize that this is not an absolute replacement for the downed Russian long-range radar detection aircraft A-50U, so it is obvious that they are preparing the next aircraft.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the Espresso TV channel, UNN reports .

They have intensified their unmanned reconnaissance activities, but this is not an absolute replacement, not a full-fledged alternative to the eyes that the A-50 was for them, so they are now trying to launch more than 110 drones a day in our area of responsibility, for example ," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the Defense Forces are practicing using drones.

We are working on those that fall into our target area, and over the past day we have minus ZALA and two SuperCams. Therefore, they realize that this cannot be an absolute replacement for the A-50, and are obviously preparing the next one - Humeniuk said.

Addendum Addendum

On February 23, it was reported that an A-50 military aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Azov . On January 14, Ukraine shot down a Russian A-50 and an Il-22 bomber over the Sea of Azov.