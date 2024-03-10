Drone attack on Odesa: OVA showed the consequences of hitting an industrial facility
During a nighttime attack by russian kamikaze drones in Odesa region, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 11 of the attacking "shahids," with one drone hitting an industrial facility in Odesa district.
During a nighttime attack by russian kamikaze drones in Odesa region, air defense forces eliminated 11 "shaheds". This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
According to Kiper, the russians sent attack drones through residential neighborhoods and industrial areas of the settlements, making it difficult for air defense forces to operate.
Our air defense forces managed to destroy 11 drones. One of the drones hit a building at an industrial facility in Odesa district, damaging it. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers
Oleg Kiper said that there were no casualties as a result of the night attack, and law enforcement officers are currently recording another crime by russians.
Shrapnel from a Shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of air defense operations.
Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 35 of 39 Shahed drones launched by russian forces from occupied Crimea and russia during a night attack on March 10.