Drone attack on Odesa: OVA showed the consequences of hitting an industrial facility

During a nighttime attack by russian kamikaze drones in Odesa region, air defense forces eliminated 11 "shaheds". This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to Kiper, the russians sent attack drones through residential neighborhoods and industrial areas of the settlements, making it difficult for air defense forces to operate.

Our air defense forces managed to destroy 11 drones. One of the drones hit a building at an industrial facility in Odesa district, damaging it. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers - summarized the head of the OVA.

Oleg Kiper said that there were no casualties as a result of the night attack, and law enforcement officers are currently recording another crime by russians.

The russian army attacked two Ukrenergo substations in one day

Addendum

Shrapnel from a Shahed damaged an infrastructure facility last night in Vinnytsia region as a result of air defense operations.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 35 of 39 Shahed drones launched by russian forces from occupied Crimea and russia during a night attack on March 10.