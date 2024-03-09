Dragon's teeth, anti-tank ditches, communication routes, firing positions, shelters: Fedorov tells about the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia region

Fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region consist of a large number of components, starting with anti-tank ditches, dragon's teeth, communication passages, firing positions, and shelters.

Indeed, today we are building fortifications all over our country. In Zaporizhzhia region, we are building fortifications together with the military. Some are built by the military, some by civilian contractors, where possible. They consist of a large number of components, starting with anti-tank ditches, dragon's teeth, stretchable brambles, and confusion. Everything that can slow down or stop the passage of enemy vehicles - Fedorov said.

He added that the fortifications also consist of passages, connections, and firing positions and shelters.

As for convenience and protection. Today, all of this is done according to a standard design issued by the Institute of the Ministry of Defense, and we all use this design documentation. We are trying to improve defense facilities to make it not only safe but also comfortable for our military to stay while performing combat missions - Fedorov added.

The head of the Defense Ministry also noted that the tasks and deadlines set by the military will be fulfilled. Fedorov also noted that the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense controls the quality of work, as well as the quality of the brigades that will serve in these fortifications. In addition, the enemy is trying to interfere with the construction of fortifications by striking at construction equipment

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in 2022-2023 more than 2,000 strongholds, positions and firing positions were built to strengthen the defense borders along the northern, Transnistrian regions and operational borders.

