Dragon's teeth, anti-tank ditches, communication routes, firing positions, shelters: Fedorov tells about the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11166 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30790 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30393 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183870 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169881 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248331 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154123 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 30687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170203 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161436 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3456 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16637 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17525 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22226 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30280 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Dragon's teeth, anti-tank ditches, communication routes, firing positions, shelters: Fedorov tells about the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96238 views

The fortifications in Zaporizhzhia region consist of anti-tank ditches, dragon's teeth, communication routes, firing positions and shelters built according to standard designs of the Ministry of Defense to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Dragon's teeth, anti-tank ditches, communication routes, firing positions, shelters: Fedorov tells about the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia region

Fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region consist of a large number of components, starting with anti-tank ditches, dragon's teeth, communication passages, firing positions, and shelters.

This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Indeed, today we are building fortifications all over our country. In Zaporizhzhia region, we are building fortifications together with the military. Some are built by the military, some by civilian contractors, where possible. They consist of a large number of components, starting with anti-tank ditches, dragon's teeth, stretchable brambles, and confusion. Everything that can slow down or stop the passage of enemy vehicles

- Fedorov said.

He added that the fortifications also consist of passages, connections, and firing positions and shelters.

As for convenience and protection. Today, all of this is done according to a standard design issued by the Institute of the Ministry of Defense, and we all use this design documentation. We are trying to improve defense facilities to make it not only safe but also comfortable for our military to stay while performing combat missions

- Fedorov added. 

The head of the Defense Ministry also noted that the tasks and deadlines set by the military will be fulfilled. Fedorov also noted that the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense controls the quality of work, as well as the quality of the brigades that will serve in these fortifications. In addition, the enemy is trying to interfere with the construction of fortifications by striking at construction equipment

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in 2022-2023 more than 2,000 strongholds, positions and firing positions were built to strengthen the defense borders along the northern, Transnistrian regions and operational borders. 

Fortifications constructed in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors stretch for a considerable distance - Tavria Brigade spokesman06.03.24, 15:04 • 28152 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11