Dozens of kilograms of explosives found in the wreckage of a Shahed drone in Moldova

Fragments of an Iranian-made Shahed drone containing an unexploded warhead with about 50 kg of explosives were found near the Moldovan-Ukrainian border near the town of Etulia, Vulcanesti district.

According to the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova, Moldovan sappers will soon neutralize it, UNN reports .

Details

On February 11, 2024, the wreckage of a drone was found in the south of Moldova, near the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district. Border police report that fragments of a Shahed drone were found at the site: the wreckage belongs to one of the drones shot down by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft system during a Russian attack on the night of February 9-10 on the Izmail region of Ukraine.

The information was promptly passed on to the competent authorities and access to the area where the drone's remains fell was restricted.

There are no risks or dangers to the communities in the area, and the authorities have taken all necessary measures to maintain an atmosphere of order, tranquility and public safety - the official authorities said in a statement cited by tv8 and Epoch Times Romania.

According to the Border Police, specialized teams of the National Police in cooperation with emergency response specialists are working at the scene to determine the most appropriate way to seize or detonate the explosives.

Its warhead was found, which contained about 50 kg of explosives. The police neutralized and collected all the components of the drone's remains, and in the coming hours will ensure the detonation of the detected explosive charge in safe conditions - the agency said.

Recall

During the attack of Russian drones in Odesa region, Romania issued warnings to the population of border settlements and sent F-16 fighters into the sky.

