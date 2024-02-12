Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate almost three thousand occupants and over a thousand drones in Tavria sector over a week - Tarnavskyi

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103304 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130756 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277174 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178032 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245618 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102900 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94854 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91919 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100653 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46274 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245622 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230812 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242050 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11864 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130760 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104306 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120563 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate almost three thousand occupants and over a thousand drones in Tavria sector over a week - Tarnavskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19473 views

According to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, last week in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping, defense forces destroyed almost three thousand Russians and more than a thousand drones.

Last week, from February 5 to 11, the Defense Forces eliminated almost three thousand Russians and more than a thousand drones in the Tauride area. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past week (from February 5 to February 11, 2024), total enemy losses in the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Area amounted to:

  • manpower - 2947 people;
  • tanks - 32;
  • armored combat vehicles - 77;
  • artillery systems - 26;
  • cars - 47;
  • special equipment - 19;
  • helicopter - 1;

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down a russian helicopter in the Tauride sector - Tarnavsky08.02.24, 11:38 • 26211 views

1157 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed

- Tarnavsky summarized.

Recall

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said that in the Tauride sector , Russian troops have intensified the use of drones of various types.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising