Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate almost three thousand occupants and over a thousand drones in Tavria sector over a week - Tarnavskyi

Last week, from February 5 to 11, the Defense Forces eliminated almost three thousand Russians and more than a thousand drones in the Tauride area. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past week (from February 5 to February 11, 2024), total enemy losses in the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Area amounted to:

manpower - 2947 people;

tanks - 32;



armored combat vehicles - 77;



artillery systems - 26;



cars - 47;



special equipment - 19;



helicopter - 1;



1157 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed - Tarnavsky summarized.

Recall

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said that in the Tauride sector , Russian troops have intensified the use of drones of various types.