Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down a russian helicopter in the Tauride sector - Tarnavsky

Over the past day, February 7, the Defense Forces in the Tavriya sector repelled 64 attacks by russian occupation forces. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Details

He emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers continue to steadfastly hold the line in the Tavria operational area.

Over the last day, the Russian aggressor carried out 56 air strikes, conducted 64 assault operations and fired 919 artillery rounds - summarized the brigadier general.

He also spoke about russian losses in this area. According to him, the Ukrainian military eliminated 34 pieces of military equipment, including one russian helicopter.

Total enemy losses over the past day amounted to: 409 occupants and 34 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 7 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 1 helicopter, 6 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment. The Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 1 ammunition depot and another important russian facility - Tarnavsky summarized.

In addition, the Ukrainian military neutralized or destroyed 178 UAVs of various types.

Recall

On February 7 , the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 6 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.