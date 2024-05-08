ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Dnipropetrovs'k region under attack by Russian armed forces, a number of communities suffered extensive damage, but no casualties - RMA

Dnipropetrovs'k region under attack by Russian armed forces, a number of communities suffered extensive damage, but no casualties - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian armed forces attacked several settlements in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing numerous damages to civilian objects, power lines and a gas pipeline, but no casualties were reported.

Nikopol, Myrovska, Pokrovske communities were attacked by the enemy - more than 15 attacks by the Russian armed forces, including with kamikaze drones, in a day. Almost 20 civilian objects, as well as power lines and a gas pipeline, were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Details

More than a dozen attacks per day in Nikopol region. The district center, Myrovska and Pokrovska communities. The enemy fired from artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones

- the statement reads.
According to the RMA, the Russian attack damaged 12 houses and 6 outbuildings; an infrastructure facility was also damaged; cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were hit.   

It is noted that rescuers managed to extinguish the fire in the building of a private enterprise.

There were no fatalities or injuries, the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA added.

470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling near the town of Lyman, rescuers spent more than 10 hours extinguishing the fires.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

