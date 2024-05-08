Dnipropetrovs'k region under attack by Russian armed forces, a number of communities suffered extensive damage, but no casualties - RMA

Nikopol, Myrovska, Pokrovske communities were attacked by the enemy - more than 15 attacks by the Russian armed forces, including with kamikaze drones, in a day. Almost 20 civilian objects, as well as power lines and a gas pipeline, were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Details

More than a dozen attacks per day in Nikopol region. The district center, Myrovska and Pokrovska communities. The enemy fired from artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones - the statement reads.

According to the RMA, the Russian attack damaged 12 houses and 6 outbuildings; an infrastructure facility was also damaged; cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were hit.

It is noted that rescuers managed to extinguish the fire in the building of a private enterprise.

There were no fatalities or injuries, the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA added.

Recall

470 hectares of coniferous forest burned in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling near the town of Lyman, rescuers spent more than 10 hours extinguishing the fires.

Shelling of Saltovsky district of Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to seven