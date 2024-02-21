ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Direct assistance in providing air defense equipment for Odesa region, demining of the Black Sea and free navigation: what Kiper and Volker discussed

Kyiv

 30813 views

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration met with the former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine to discuss direct assistance in providing air defense equipment for the Odesa region, demining the Black Sea, and ensuring free navigation.

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with former US State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, UNN reports. 

Mr. Volker served as the U.S. State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine for two years. Today, he continues to be a friend of our country and lobby for issues of vital importance to us. The most important thing for us now is to protect our people and economy, which means strengthening air defense and ensuring the full operation of ports. First of all, we count on your help in these areas

- Kiper writes.

Addendum 

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, the British Foreign Secretary David Cameronvisited Odesa. During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
black-seaBlack Sea
greeceGreece
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

