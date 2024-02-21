Direct assistance in providing air defense equipment for Odesa region, demining of the Black Sea and free navigation: what Kiper and Volker discussed

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with former US State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, UNN reports.

Mr. Volker served as the U.S. State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine for two years. Today, he continues to be a friend of our country and lobby for issues of vital importance to us. The most important thing for us now is to protect our people and economy, which means strengthening air defense and ensuring the full operation of ports. First of all, we count on your help in these areas - Kiper writes.

Addendum

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, the British Foreign Secretary David Cameronvisited Odesa. During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.