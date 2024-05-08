Destruction of weapons and official documents of Berkut's 'black company' during Maidan: two ex-commanders to be tried

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68646 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104733 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147758 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173718 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165047 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148258 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101771 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39918 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52718 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46333 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211099 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223775 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68646 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46333 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52718 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112542 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113459 views
Actual
Destruction of weapons and official documents of Berkut's 'black company' during Maidan: two ex-commanders to be tried

Destruction of weapons and official documents of Berkut's 'black company' during Maidan: two ex-commanders to be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15143 views

Two former Berkut 'black company' commanders will be tried for organizing the destruction of weapons and official documents used during the Maidan protests to conceal crimes against protesters.

Indictments against two ex-commanders suspected of organizing the removal and destruction of service firearms and official documents of the Berkut "black company" during the Maidan have been sent to court.

UNN reports with reference to the OGP.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent to court indictments against two former commanders of a regiment and a special company of the Berkut special police unit subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv

- the message says. 

They are charged with abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer, abduction, misappropriation of firearms, ammunition, explosives and their seizure through abuse of office, illegal manufacture, alteration of firearms, illegal removal and alteration of their markings, and seizure of particularly important official documents (Art. 3 of Article 365, part 3 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 262, part 3 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 263-1, part 2 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that on February 20, 2014, on Instytutska Street, law enforcement officers used firearms against peaceful protesters in pursuance of a criminal order. As a result, 48 people were killed and 90 protesters sustained gunshot wounds

- the message says. 

Maidan cases: former commander of Sevastopol Berkut to be tried03.05.24, 09:44 • 17880 views

The OGP informs that the commanders of the Kyiv Berkut regiment and special company, realizing that their subordinates had committed mass premeditated murders and attempted premeditated murders of protesters, decided to hide the traces of the crimes and destroy the murder weapons.

To this end, on February 21, 2014, the defendants organized and ensured the transfer and removal of firearms used in the commission of the crimes, namely 24 AKMS assault rifles, a Dragunov sniper rifle, and 4 shotguns. The weapons were taken from the territory of the Berkut PMO to an unidentified location, where they were illegally destroyed by cutting them into pieces and removing the serial numbers

 ," the PGO reports.

It is noted that after that, some of the destroyed firearms were drowned in a tributary of the Dnipro River, the Vita River, and some were buried on its bank. In addition, the regimental commander took possession of particularly important official documents of the Berkut PMOP, which contained traces of crimes, and took all the necessary steps to disappear these documents.

In this way, he tried to complicate the identification of subordinate law enforcement officers who committed mass murder and attempted murder

- the statement said.

Maidan cases: case of Lviv Berkut commander sent to court10.04.24, 16:11 • 22557 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
sevastopolSevastopol
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising