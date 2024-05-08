Destruction of weapons and official documents of Berkut's 'black company' during Maidan: two ex-commanders to be tried

Indictments against two ex-commanders suspected of organizing the removal and destruction of service firearms and official documents of the Berkut "black company" during the Maidan have been sent to court.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent to court indictments against two former commanders of a regiment and a special company of the Berkut special police unit subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv - the message says.

They are charged with abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer, abduction, misappropriation of firearms, ammunition, explosives and their seizure through abuse of office, illegal manufacture, alteration of firearms, illegal removal and alteration of their markings, and seizure of particularly important official documents (Art. 3 of Article 365, part 3 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 262, part 3 of Article 27, part 2 of Article 263-1, part 2 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that on February 20, 2014, on Instytutska Street, law enforcement officers used firearms against peaceful protesters in pursuance of a criminal order. As a result, 48 people were killed and 90 protesters sustained gunshot wounds - the message says.

The OGP informs that the commanders of the Kyiv Berkut regiment and special company, realizing that their subordinates had committed mass premeditated murders and attempted premeditated murders of protesters, decided to hide the traces of the crimes and destroy the murder weapons.

To this end, on February 21, 2014, the defendants organized and ensured the transfer and removal of firearms used in the commission of the crimes, namely 24 AKMS assault rifles, a Dragunov sniper rifle, and 4 shotguns. The weapons were taken from the territory of the Berkut PMO to an unidentified location, where they were illegally destroyed by cutting them into pieces and removing the serial numbers ," the PGO reports.

It is noted that after that, some of the destroyed firearms were drowned in a tributary of the Dnipro River, the Vita River, and some were buried on its bank. In addition, the regimental commander took possession of particularly important official documents of the Berkut PMOP, which contained traces of crimes, and took all the necessary steps to disappear these documents.

In this way, he tried to complicate the identification of subordinate law enforcement officers who committed mass murder and attempted murder - the statement said.

