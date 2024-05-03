Maidan cases: former commander of Sevastopol Berkut to be tried

An indictment against the former commander of the Sevastopol special police unit "Berkut", who is currently a senator of the Russian Federation, has been sent to court. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

The former commander of the Sevastopol Berkut is charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that in February 2014, the accused actively opposed the participants of the Revolution of Dignity and organized their murders, attempts on their lives and infliction of bodily harm. Later, he assisted Russia in the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol - the OPP said in a statement.

In 2020, he became a member of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation from the "legislative power" of Sevastopol. Sevastopol.

In September 2022, he took an active part in organizing and conducting a pseudo-referendum in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Later, together with other senators of the Federation Council, he reportedly voted to include these regions, as well as the so-called "dnr/lnr", in the Russian Federation.

The former law enforcement officer is hiding from law enforcement agencies and is on the international wanted list, the OGP added.

