Deputy Kuleba discusses peace summit with Chinese ambassador to Ukraine

Deputy Kuleba discusses peace summit with Chinese ambassador to Ukraine

Kyiv

 22282 views

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Iryna Borovets met with Chinese ambassador fan Xianzhong to discuss China's support for Ukraine's peace initiatives, including the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, and called on China to actively participate in the fight against human rights violations caused by Russian aggression.

On Wednesday, May 29, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Iryna Borovets held a working meeting with Chinese ambassador to Ukraine fan Xianrong. The parties discussed the peace summit and China's support for other initiatives in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of foreign affairs.

Details 

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed the need to support international initiatives aimed at establishing a just peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the basic principles of the peace formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Irina Borovets stressed the importance of China's participation in the global peace summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. The summit should be a platform for discussing the vision of a just and lasting peace

- note in the Foreign Ministry.

The deputy minister also expressed hope for China's future support for Ukraine's initiatives through international organizations and China's active participation in responding to human rights violations in Ukraine caused by prolonged Russian aggression within the UN Framework.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has no information about sending a delegation to the Peace Summit27.05.24, 13:51 • 19747 views

In turn, ambassador fan Xianrong expressed readiness to continue a constructive dialogue in all areas of bilateral relations and further support for peace initiatives in the international arena.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that China is one of the major players who promised independent Ukraine Security in the Budapest Memorandum.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising