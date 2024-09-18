Denmark allocates 64 million euros of aid to Ukraine: part of the funds will be used to restore Mykolaiv region

Denmark has allocated two aid packages for Ukraine worth EUR 64 million. Part of these funds will be used to support Mykolaiv region as part of Denmark's patronage of the region. This was stated by the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

This decision of the foreign partners became known during a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the partnership between Mykolaiv region and the Kingdom of Denmark, which took place in Mykolaiv.

The Kingdom of Denmark has allocated two financial aid packages, IV and V, for Ukraine. The total amount of aid is 64 million euros, of which 44 million will be used to restore Mykolaiv region and support its population - the Ministry said.

The assistance packages are aimed at ensuring the sustainable passage of the autumn-winter period, water supply to the region, restoration of critical social infrastructure and public institutions, attracting new investments, and supporting communities and residents in recovering from the crisis and building resilience.

In addition, part of the funds will be used to rehabilitate residents of the region and provide access to critical services in the areas of education, protection and mental health and psychosocial support.

Ole Mikkelsen, Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine, noted that the assistance includes support for the city of Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region by Danish businesses.

These include the reconstruction and modernization of the Admiral Makarov National University of Shipbuilding, as well as the construction of social housing, providing the region with modular houses and the city with apartment buildings.

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine said that France plans to provide Ukraine with 200 million euros through the Critical Infrastructure Support Fund. The cooperation includes rebuilding railways, air transport, and Chernihiv region.