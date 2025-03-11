Demchenko on Sumy region: the situation is not simple, the Russian Federation is trying to enter our territory
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation has abandoned the use of equipment at the border with Sumy region and has switched to the tactics of small assault groups. The enemy is trying to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine and expand the combat zone.
The situation at the border with Sumy region is complicated, as the Russians are trying to enter Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
The situation is certainly complicated (in Sumy region – ed.), because the enemy is trying to enter our territory. This is not a breach of the border, as the enemy is currently unable to use equipment there, and is trying to employ small assault groups, whose task is to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, accumulate, and expand the zone of active hostilities. However, our Forces and the Forces of the State Border Guard Service, Armed Forces of Ukraine are using all available weapons to strike the enemy
He noted that about three weeks ago the enemy attempted to use equipment in the direction of the settlement of Zhuravka to try to breach the border, but the equipment practically did not reach the border and was destroyed.
Now, if we talk about the direction of the settlement of Novenke, the terrain does not allow the enemy to use columns of equipment, so their tactic is to throw people into assaults so that they die, but with the hope that they will achieve some goal
Demchenko reported that the goal of the Russian Federation may be to encircle Ukrainian troops located in the operational zone in Kursk, as the situation there is also complicated.
We see reports from the General Staff, which state that our defenders are repelling dozens of assault attacks that the enemy is conducting against the positions of Ukrainian soldiers
According to him, another goal may be to cut off logistical routes so that the Defense Forces do not have the opportunity to reinforce with necessary means specifically within the Kursk region.
Supplement
On March 11, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh reported that currently there are no Russian troops left in the Sumy region. All attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to infiltrate from the Kursk region are being eliminated by Ukrainian forces.
British intelligence reported that Russian occupiers are intensifying pressure in the Kursk region.