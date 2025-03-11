Demchenko on Sumy region: the situation is not simple, the Russian Federation is trying to enter our territory

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Demchenko on Sumy region: the situation is not simple, the Russian Federation is trying to enter our territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15823 views

The Russian Federation has abandoned the use of equipment at the border with Sumy region and has switched to the tactics of small assault groups. The enemy is trying to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine and expand the combat zone.

Demchenko on Sumy region: the situation is not simple, the Russian Federation is trying to enter our territory

The situation at the border with Sumy region is complicated, as the Russians are trying to enter Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

The situation is certainly complicated (in Sumy region – ed.), because the enemy is trying to enter our territory. This is not a breach of the border, as the enemy is currently unable to use equipment there, and is trying to employ small assault groups, whose task is to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, accumulate, and expand the zone of active hostilities. However, our Forces and the Forces of the State Border Guard Service, Armed Forces of Ukraine are using all available weapons to strike the enemy

- said Demchenko.

He noted that about three weeks ago the enemy attempted to use equipment in the direction of the settlement of Zhuravka to try to breach the border, but the equipment practically did not reach the border and was destroyed.

Now, if we talk about the direction of the settlement of Novenke, the terrain does not allow the enemy to use columns of equipment, so their tactic is to throw people into assaults so that they die, but with the hope that they will achieve some goal

- said Demchenko.

Demchenko reported that the goal of the Russian Federation may be to encircle Ukrainian troops located in the operational zone in Kursk, as the situation there is also complicated.

We see reports from the General Staff, which state that our defenders are repelling dozens of assault attacks that the enemy is conducting against the positions of Ukrainian soldiers

- noted Demchenko.

According to him, another goal may be to cut off logistical routes so that the Defense Forces do not have the opportunity to reinforce with necessary means specifically within the Kursk region.

Supplement

On March 11, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh reported that currently there are no Russian troops left in the Sumy region. All attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to infiltrate from the Kursk region are being eliminated by Ukrainian forces.

British intelligence reported that Russian occupiers are intensifying pressure in the Kursk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
