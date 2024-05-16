Defense Forces do not allow occupants to gain a foothold in the northern part of Vovchansk and the city

In the northern part of Vovchansk and in the city itself, the Defense Forces are combing the city's buildings, trying to stabilize the situation, inflicting fire on the enemy and preventing the russian occupiers from gaining a foothold. The spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Currently, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and dynamically changing. Our Defense Forces in general, all units involved, have managed to partially stabilize the situation. We are destroying the occupants who have entered the Kharkiv region by all means. In that area, we have managed to stabilize the situation in the sense that the advance in certain areas and in certain settlements has been stopped, but the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for further advancement in order to take more favorable positions - Voloshyn said.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are currently using reconnaissance and UAVs to detect enemy groups and deployment sites of their artillery and inflict fire damage to prevent the enemy from amassing forces and assets in the northern part of Vovchansk.

In addition, Voloshyn noted that the Defense Forces units are combing through urban areas and, under the control of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems, are finding places where enemy manpower and equipment are concentrated and possible enemy positions.

Our Defense Forces do not allow the occupants to gain a foothold in certain areas in the northern part of Kharkiv region - Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn answered a clarifying question about the situation in and around Vovchansk: "In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk and in the city itself, the Defense Forces are combing through the city's buildings, trying to stabilize the situation, inflicting fire damage on the enemy and preventing the Russian occupiers from gaining a foothold. Counterattacks are currently underway, and the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the entire Defense Forces.

