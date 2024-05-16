Defense Forces do not allow occupants to gain a foothold in the northern part of Vovchansk and the city

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68256 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248501 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173709 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165040 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224884 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101715 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39595 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34299 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52346 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45949 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224883 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223743 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68236 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45949 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112522 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113444 views
Defense Forces do not allow occupants to gain a foothold in the northern part of Vovchansk and the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25676 views

Ukrainian troops are preventing russian occupiers from gaining a foothold in the northern part of Vovchansk, combing through buildings and delivering fire strikes against the enemy to stabilize the situation.

In the northern part of Vovchansk and in the city itself, the Defense Forces are combing the city's buildings, trying to stabilize the situation, inflicting fire on the enemy and preventing the russian occupiers from gaining a foothold. The spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Nazar Voloshyn said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Currently, the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and dynamically changing. Our Defense Forces in general, all units involved, have managed to partially stabilize the situation. We are destroying the occupants who have entered the Kharkiv region by all means. In that area, we have managed to stabilize the situation in the sense that the advance in certain areas and in certain settlements has been stopped, but the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for further advancement in order to take more favorable positions

- Voloshyn said.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are currently using reconnaissance and UAVs to detect enemy groups and deployment sites of their artillery and inflict fire damage to prevent the enemy from amassing forces and assets in the northern part of Vovchansk.

Defense of Vovchansk: border guards show how to destroy occupants' equipment on the outskirts of the city15.05.24, 16:54 • 20679 views

In addition, Voloshyn noted that the Defense Forces units are combing through urban areas and, under the control of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems, are finding places where enemy manpower and equipment are concentrated and possible enemy positions.

Our Defense Forces do not allow the occupants to gain a foothold in certain areas in the northern part of Kharkiv region

- Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn answered a clarifying question about the situation in and around Vovchansk: "In the northern part of the city of Vovchansk and in the city itself, the Defense Forces are combing through the city's buildings, trying to stabilize the situation, inflicting fire damage on the enemy and preventing the Russian occupiers from gaining a foothold. Counterattacks are currently underway, and the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the entire Defense Forces.

Some Russian infantry groups did enter Vovchansk - Defense Ministry15.05.24, 13:16 • 19003 views

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

