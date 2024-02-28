Danilov does not understand why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and realize the threat from russia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30684 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113345 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71930 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 278470 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231389 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157647 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372159 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47422 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214223 views

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20673 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28728 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28600 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78026 views
Danilov does not understand why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and realize the threat from russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24746 views

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine believes that for a long time Europeans have ignored the threats posed by russia.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov does not understand why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and understand the threats posed by russia. Danilov said this in an interview with The Times, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Alexey Danilov welcomed the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that there is now a consensus on the continent that russia will try to attack other countries in the coming years, but wondered why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and understand the threat posed by russia.

For many years, countries have preferred to follow the path of Chamberlain (British Prime Minister - ed.), thinking that it is better to turn a blind eye and ignore the warning signs. It was the lack of principles that led to the situation we are in now

- Danilov said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that European countries agree that they must be prepared for a possible attack by russia in the coming years, and that more efforts are needed to help Ukraine financially and militarily resist the aggressor.

Macron does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine27.02.24, 00:47 • 29098 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Alexey Danilov
The Times
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Europe
Ukraine
