Danilov does not understand why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and realize the threat from russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov does not understand why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and understand the threats posed by russia. Danilov said this in an interview with The Times, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, Alexey Danilov welcomed the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that there is now a consensus on the continent that russia will try to attack other countries in the coming years, but wondered why it took Europe so long to "wake up" and understand the threat posed by russia.

For many years, countries have preferred to follow the path of Chamberlain (British Prime Minister - ed.), thinking that it is better to turn a blind eye and ignore the warning signs. It was the lack of principles that led to the situation we are in now - Danilov said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that European countries agree that they must be prepared for a possible attack by russia in the coming years, and that more efforts are needed to help Ukraine financially and militarily resist the aggressor.

