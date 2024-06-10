ukenru
Cyprus has elected a blogger who "knows nothing about politics"to the European Parliament

Cyprus has elected a blogger who "knows nothing about politics"to the European Parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20034 views

Blogger Phidias Panagiotou unexpectedly won one of Cyprus ' six seats in the European Parliament. The blogger himself admits that he knows nothing about politics and has never voted in an election in his life.

In Cyprus, blogger Phidias Panayiotou won one of the six seats in the European Parliament for which the island country claims.UNN writes about this with reference to Cyprus Mail.

Details

Panagioto unexpectedly came third after traditional political parties, with almost one in five voters voting for him.

The blogger himself was surprised by his victory and said that he did not even expect to be elected to the European Parliament. He also said it could open the door to a "new type of democracy" that is more direct and "gives more power to the people.

The president of the European Commission seeks a "pro-European and pro-Ukrainian" majority in the EU Parliament10.06.24, 06:27 • 27497 views

Today's results, dear political party members, should be perceived as a wake-up call to modernize you. Leave your conflicts to each other and remember that you serve people , not your personal or partisan political interests

- declared Panayotu.

Addition

The publication Politico writes that the guy submitted his candidacy for the European Parliament in April. He himself stated that his goal is not to be elected, but to motivate young people to engage in politics. 

Also announcing his candidacy in January, the blogger noted that he had no idea about politics or the European Union, but claimed that he was ready to learn.

I've never voted in my life, and one night I told myself that if I never vote and never get interested, the same nerds will always be in power, and I Said, "Enough!"

- he explained his decision to run for the European Parliament. 

Recall

President Emmanuel Macron announced new elections in France after the European Parliament elections, in which his party suffered a humiliating defeat from the far-right.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

