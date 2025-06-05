Covering the state budget deficit: NBU is convinced that there will be no need to open an emission channel

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel. There is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability. This was stated by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy during a press briefing, reports UNN.

Details

When asked whether the National Bank had discussions or consultations with the Ministry of Finance regarding measures to help the Ministry of Finance cover the deficit in the state budget, Pyshnyy replied: "We discussed this issue. But it is in the area of responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. If there is a need to sit down and discuss appropriate measures to cover the additional budget need without using emission sources, we will do it. We have relevant experience."

According to him, during the three years of the war, the additional need arises regularly and each time they found appropriate, adequate sources, instruments to cover it, which in no way undermine macrofinancial stability.

We see how the efficiency indicators of mobilization of relevant revenues to the state budget are growing. We see the potential of the domestic debt market, we see the level of liquidity. I am convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel. We have an understanding of how to act in case such a need arises as efficiently and safely as possible for macroeconomic stability - said Pyshnyy.

He noted that if necessary, the National Bank is ready to conduct appropriate consultations and discussions within its mandate.

Addition

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Ukraine lacks money to purchase weapons - approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He believes that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Minister of Finance Marchenko stated that the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared in case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.