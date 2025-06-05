Covering the state budget deficit: NBU is convinced that there will be no need to open an emission channel

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 2260 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 10215 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 18779 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 56990 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 43937 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 40521 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 62734 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 94954 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 62005 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 58583 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

June 5, 03:13 AM • 11471 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 19501 views

A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland

June 5, 05:00 AM • 10418 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 30633 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33411 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 78050 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 90831 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 151415 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 192010 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300330 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Binyamin Netanyahu

Cristiano Ronaldo

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

White House

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33643 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 46741 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 93251 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300332 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 162458 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

Nord Stream

The New York Times

Nord Stream 2

Covering the state budget deficit: NBU is convinced that there will be no need to open an emission channel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny stated that the National Bank sees no reason to open an emission channel. He assured that there is an understanding of how to act effectively and safely for macrostability.

Covering the state budget deficit: NBU is convinced that there will be no need to open an emission channel

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel. There is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability. This was stated by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy during a press briefing, reports UNN.

Details

When asked whether the National Bank had discussions or consultations with the Ministry of Finance regarding measures to help the Ministry of Finance cover the deficit in the state budget, Pyshnyy replied: "We discussed this issue. But it is in the area of responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. If there is a need to sit down and discuss appropriate measures to cover the additional budget need without using emission sources, we will do it. We have relevant experience."

According to him, during the three years of the war, the additional need arises regularly and each time they found appropriate, adequate sources, instruments to cover it, which in no way undermine macrofinancial stability.

We see how the efficiency indicators of mobilization of relevant revenues to the state budget are growing. We see the potential of the domestic debt market, we see the level of liquidity. I am convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel. We have an understanding of how to act in case such a need arises as efficiently and safely as possible for macroeconomic stability

- said Pyshnyy.

He noted that if necessary, the National Bank is ready to conduct appropriate consultations and discussions within its mandate.

Addition

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Ukraine lacks money to purchase weapons - approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He believes that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Minister of Finance Marchenko stated that the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared in case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9