Court extends preventive measure for ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 35877 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111692 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118403 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162984 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176167 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166701 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148540 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Court extends preventive measure for ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

Court extends preventive measure for ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20222 views

The court extended the term of detention of the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Crimea Oleg Kulinich for another 60 days on charges of treason.

Former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Crimea Oleg Kulinich, who is suspected of high treason, has had his preventive measure extended for another 60 days. This was reported by his lawyer Dmytro Palamarchuk, according to Suspilne, UNN reports. 

The preventive measure was extended for 60 days. We filed an appeal, and the case was even scheduled for consideration tomorrow. Oleh Mykolayovych's health condition is not very satisfactory, and therefore, even when the court hearings were still open, the court ruled that Kulinich could receive medical care in healthcare facilities other than the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, and in separate healthcare facilities.

- The lawyer said. 

He noted that about 60 days have passed since the decision, but Kulinich has not yet been taken for treatment. According to the human rights activist,  this is due to certain difficulties in communicating with the institution that sends him for treatment.

Recall 

The former head of the SBU in the AR of Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, was detained in July 2012 on suspicion of working for the Russian special services and passing them secret data 

The court sent Kulinich to custody without the possibility of bail.

In April 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had completed an investigation into the treason of Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
suspilneSuspilne
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
krymCrimea
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising