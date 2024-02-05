Court extends preventive measure for ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

Former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Crimea Oleg Kulinich, who is suspected of high treason, has had his preventive measure extended for another 60 days. This was reported by his lawyer Dmytro Palamarchuk, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

The preventive measure was extended for 60 days. We filed an appeal, and the case was even scheduled for consideration tomorrow. Oleh Mykolayovych's health condition is not very satisfactory, and therefore, even when the court hearings were still open, the court ruled that Kulinich could receive medical care in healthcare facilities other than the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, and in separate healthcare facilities. - The lawyer said.

He noted that about 60 days have passed since the decision, but Kulinich has not yet been taken for treatment. According to the human rights activist, this is due to certain difficulties in communicating with the institution that sends him for treatment.

Recall

The former head of the SBU in the AR of Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, was detained in July 2012 on suspicion of working for the Russian special services and passing them secret data

The court sent Kulinich to custody without the possibility of bail.

In April 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had completed an investigation into the treason of Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea.