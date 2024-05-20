Court chooses a measure of restraint for border guard who allegedly shot a border violator - SBI

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail on a border guard who used a weapon against a civilian trying to cross the border with Romania. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today, we have officially announced a suspicion of violating the rules for handling weapons, which led to the victim's death. Under this article, you can be imprisoned for 10 years. At this stage, a pre-trial investigation is underway, and I can say that a preventive measure has been chosen in addition to the law enforcement officer. It is detention without bail - Sapian said.

She noted that the necessary examinations, including ballistics, have been ordered in this case.

The SBI detained a border guard who, according to the investigation, allegedly shot a 39-year-old man from Dnipro who was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Zakarpattia region.

