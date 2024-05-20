Court chooses a measure of restraint for border guard who allegedly shot a border violator - SBI
Kyiv • UNN
The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail on a border guard who fatally wounded a civilian who was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border.
The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail on a border guard who used a weapon against a civilian trying to cross the border with Romania. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports.
Today, we have officially announced a suspicion of violating the rules for handling weapons, which led to the victim's death. Under this article, you can be imprisoned for 10 years. At this stage, a pre-trial investigation is underway, and I can say that a preventive measure has been chosen in addition to the law enforcement officer. It is detention without bail
She noted that the necessary examinations, including ballistics, have been ordered in this case.
Recall
The SBI detained a border guard who, according to the investigation, allegedly shot a 39-year-old man from Dnipro who was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Zakarpattia region.
