Court chooses a measure of restraint for border guard who allegedly shot a border violator - SBI

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67258 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104547 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248332 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173685 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101598 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 38837 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 33470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 51393 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 44789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210963 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223655 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67258 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 44789 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 51393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112473 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113400 views
Court chooses a measure of restraint for border guard who allegedly shot a border violator - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16200 views

The court imposed a measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail on a border guard who fatally wounded a civilian who was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail on a border guard who used a weapon against a civilian trying to cross the border with Romania. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today, we have officially announced a suspicion of violating the rules for handling weapons, which led to the victim's death. Under this article, you can be imprisoned for 10 years. At this stage, a pre-trial investigation is underway, and I can say that a preventive measure has been chosen in addition to the law enforcement officer. It is detention without bail

- Sapian said.

She noted that the necessary examinations, including ballistics, have been ordered in this case.

Recall

The SBI detained a border guard who, according to the investigation, allegedly shot a 39-year-old man from Dnipro who was trying to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Zakarpattia region.

SBGS names categories of people whose military registration documents will be checked by border guards18.05.24, 14:08 • 26280 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
romaniaRomania

