SBGS names categories of people whose military registration documents will be checked by border guards

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, named the categories of Ukrainian citizens who will be checked for military registration documents when crossing the border starting today, May 18. He told about this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports .

As of today, we are checking certain categories of citizens to see if they have a military registration document with the appropriate marks. First of all, this applies to those persons who are booked for the period of martial law, those who, according to the conclusion of the military qualification commission, are not fit for military service and are excluded from military registration. This also applies to those who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18, who are raising a child on their own, or who have a child under the age of 18 and a spouse who is in military service. As well as other categories of persons who, in accordance with the rules for crossing the border, are allowed to cross the border in accordance with clause 2.6 and have a deferral from conscription, - Demchenko said.

He noted that border guards do not check the presence of a military registration document for other categories of people who are specified in the border crossing rules.

First of all, this does not apply to drivers transporting humanitarian goods, drivers engaged in international transportation of goods and passengers. This does not apply to persons with disabilities and persons accompanying persons with disabilities or children with disabilities. It also does not apply to persons holding certain civil service positions, nor does it apply to certain railway employees, nor to employees of the aviation and maritime industries, - Demchenko explained.

He also said that due to these changes, which came into effect on May 18, there was no rush at the border yesterday or in the previous days. "Of course, there were queues at the border in recent days, especially on the border with Poland, but we need to understand and avoid any manipulations or speculations... Men do not constitute the main category of those crossing the border," Demchenko said.

He also noted that the verification of military registration documents of a certain category of citizens as of May 18 does not significantly affect the crossing of the border by men.

