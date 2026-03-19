Court allows lawsuit against McDonald's over racial discrimination of top female executives

Photo: Reuters

A federal court in the US has allowed two former top McDonald's executives to continue their lawsuit against the company over allegations of racial slurs and harassment. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The plaintiffs claim that they were subjected to discriminatory remarks as black women, and after complaining, they were forced to leave the company. The court found these claims sufficient to hear the case.

Some charges dismissed

At the same time, the court dismissed claims of biased promotion, noting that the plaintiffs did not prove that they were the best candidates for the positions.

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However, claims of a toxic work environment remain valid. In particular, the court drew attention to the use of offensive language towards "black women," which may indicate discrimination.

McDonald's faces a series of lawsuits

This is not the first such case – the company has repeatedly found itself at the center of lawsuits regarding racial discrimination against employees and partners.

The court's decision means that the case will continue to be heard, and McDonald's will have to answer the accusations in court.

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