"Could be no greater use": European Commission President welcomes political agreement on profits from Russian assets for Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the political agreement reached by the EU countries on the use of funds received from frozen assets of Russia to support Ukraine, UNN reports.

I welcome today's political agreement on our proposal to use the proceeds from immobilised Russian assets for Ukraine. There could be no stronger symbol and no greater use for that money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live - said von der Leyen in X.

EU has preliminarily agreed on the use of profits from Russian assets for Ukraine: what are they going to spend on