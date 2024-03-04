Contrary to the statements of farmers: Poland is actively increasing exports to Ukraine, and the trade balance has broken a record - media

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Contrary to the statements of farmers: Poland is actively increasing exports to Ukraine, and the trade balance has broken a record - media

Polish exports to Ukraine increased significantly to a record 51.7 billion zlotys in 2023 amid Russia's full-scale invasion, while imports from Ukraine amounted to 20.3 billion zlotys, resulting in the largest trade surplus with Ukraine in Poland's history of 31.4 billion zlotys.

Contrary to the statements of farmers: Poland is actively increasing exports to Ukraine, and the trade balance has broken a record - media

After the full-scale invasion of Russia, the level of Polish exports to Ukraine has increased significantly. Last year, the trade surplus with Ukraine amounted to a record 31.4 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita writes, citing data from the Central Statistical Office of Poland, UNN reports.

Details

While Polish farmers are actively demanding to close the border to goods from Ukraine, statistics show that last year Kyiv was in seventh place in the ranking of exporters.

Blockade of the Polish border: Ukraine has already lost about 500 million dollars04.03.24, 20:52 • 52880 views

In 2023, the value of Polish exports to Ukraine reached a record 51.7 billion zlotys ($13 billion), while imports amounted to only 20.3 billion zlotys ($5.1 billion). Poland's trade surplus reached 31.4 billion zlotys.

The value of imports of Ukrainian goods to Poland has also increased, although not as dramatically. In 2020, it amounted to 11.5 billion zlotys, in 2021 - 19.5 billion zlotys, in 2022 - 28.1 billion zlotys, and in 2023 it amounted to 20.3 billion zlotys.

Thus, Ukraine is among the top 20 most important suppliers for Poland. 

The publication notes that these figures are largely due to an increase in Polish exports of weapons and ammunition, machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, as well as food, beverages and fertilizers.

Meanwhile, the increase in imports was mainly due to food products, cereals, flour, sugar, rapeseed oil, and animal feed.

Addendum

The publication points out that Polish exports to Ukraine are growing from year to year. In particular, in 2020, it only slightly exceeded 23 billion zlotys, a year later it increased to almost 29 billion zlotys. In 2022, when the full-scale war began, exports had already reached 45.6 billion zlotys, and in 2023, they increased to 51.7 billion.

Amid the border blockade, dairy producers in both countries called on the governments of Ukraine and Poland to ensure that the dairy industry does not fall victim to the dispute.

Polish Foreign Minister Calls for Reinstatement of EU Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Imports27.02.24, 16:27 • 30412 views

Ukraine is the third export market for Polish dairy products after the UK and Algeria.

In particular, Agnieszka Maliszewska, President of the Polish Dairy Chamber, argued that closing the border to Polish dairy products or restricting exchange between the countries would mean huge problems, especially for the Polish dairy sector and milk producers in Poland.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food productsif the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
