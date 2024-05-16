ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Consequences of hostile shelling in Kharkiv region: 13 injured, outpatient clinic and dormitory damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23270 views

Over the past day, 13 local residents were wounded in hostile shelling of Kharkiv region, and private houses, a dormitory and a family medicine outpatient clinic were damaged.

As a result of enemy shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region, 13 local residents were injured over the past day, private houses, a dormitory, and a family medicine outpatient clinic were damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, a 5-storey building, 8 cars, and many windows were damaged the night before as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. Two men were wounded: 20 and 40 years old.

In addition, the Russian army fired at: 

  • 04:44 с. Bohuslavka, 23 Tsentralna Street. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding on the square was burning. A woman was injured.
  • 00:29 - 00:48 м. Chuhuiv. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding burned. A 69-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman were injured.
  • 23:30 с. An 87-year-old woman was wounded in Hrafske, Chuhuiv district, as a result of hostile shelling.
  •  18:01 м. Vovchansk. A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. 
  •  17:30 с. Kolisnykivka, Kupyansk district. A 55-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. 
  •  17:00 Dergachiv community, in a field. A 25-year-old tractor driver was wounded as a result of a Lancet hit to a tractor.
  • 10:25 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka village community. The shelling damaged a dormitory building, a general practice outpatient clinic and a house. 4 employees of the medical institution were injured.

Also, a 50-year-old man died the day before in Kupyansk as a result of a munitions explosion.

 Appendix 

So far, 2319 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 3834 from Kharkiv district, 103 from Bohodukhiv district and 2533 people have been evacuated by volunteers. 

A total of 8779 people were evacuated.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

