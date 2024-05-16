Consequences of hostile shelling in Kharkiv region: 13 injured, outpatient clinic and dormitory damaged

As a result of enemy shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region, 13 local residents were injured over the past day, private houses, a dormitory, and a family medicine outpatient clinic were damaged. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, a 5-storey building, 8 cars, and many windows were damaged the night before as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. Two men were wounded: 20 and 40 years old.

In addition, the Russian army fired at:

04:44 с. Bohuslavka, 23 Tsentralna Street. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding on the square was burning. A woman was injured.

00:29 - 00:48 м. Chuhuiv. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding burned. A 69-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman were injured.



23:30 с. An 87-year-old woman was wounded in Hrafske, Chuhuiv district, as a result of hostile shelling.



18:01 м. Vovchansk. A 70-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling.



17:30 с. Kolisnykivka, Kupyansk district. A 55-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.



17:00 Dergachiv community, in a field. A 25-year-old tractor driver was wounded as a result of a Lancet hit to a tractor.



10:25 Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka village community. The shelling damaged a dormitory building, a general practice outpatient clinic and a house. 4 employees of the medical institution were injured.



Also, a 50-year-old man died the day before in Kupyansk as a result of a munitions explosion.

Appendix

So far, 2319 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 3834 from Kharkiv district, 103 from Bohodukhiv district and 2533 people have been evacuated by volunteers.

A total of 8779 people were evacuated.

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff