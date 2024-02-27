Commander-in-Chief Syrsky develops two plans for further actions at the front - Zelensky

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, is developing two plans for further actions that will depend on US assistance. If the US does not provide assistance, Ukraine will have to focus only on defense. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelensky said in an interview, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, is currently developing two plans for further action.

"If Kyiv receives U.S. assistance, it will be able to begin to repel Russia. If not, it will have to focus only on defense. Without U.S. assistance, it will not only be difficult for Ukraine to make new gains on the battlefield, but it will also be difficult to continue to defend itself this year. People will be prepared, but the ammunition will not be prepared and the brigades will not be ready... Not only for our counteroffensive, they will not be ready to defend, to be strong. It will be very difficult," Zelensky said.

Recall

President Zelenskiy says he feels optimistic after speaking with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson about an aid package for Ukraine.