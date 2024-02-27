$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30283 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71025 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231071 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251567 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157569 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372137 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Commander-in-Chief Syrsky develops two plans for further actions at the front - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27695 views

Commander-in-Chief Syrsky is developing two plans for further actions at the front - one focused on defense if US aid is not provided, and the other on repelling Russia.

Commander-in-Chief Syrsky develops two plans for further actions at the front - Zelensky

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, is developing two plans for further actions that will depend on US assistance. If the US does not provide assistance, Ukraine will have to focus only on defense. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelensky said in an interview, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, is currently developing two plans for further action.

"If Kyiv receives U.S. assistance, it will be able to begin to repel Russia. If not, it will have to focus only on defense. Without U.S. assistance, it will not only be difficult for Ukraine to make new gains on the battlefield, but it will also be difficult to continue to defend itself this year. People will be prepared, but the ammunition will not be prepared and the brigades will not be ready... Not only for our counteroffensive, they will not be ready to defend, to be strong. It will be very difficult," Zelensky said.

Recall

President Zelenskiy says he feels optimistic after speaking with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson about an aid package for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
CNN
United States House of Representatives
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mike Johnson
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Kyiv
