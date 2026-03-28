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Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16338 views

On the night of March 29, clocks will be moved forward by one hour. The change in routine can cause stress and exacerbate cardiovascular diseases.

Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time

Soon, clocks will be moved forward by one hour. This is due to the increase in daylight hours. This transition was first introduced after the First World War for economic reasons. Is there a need for it now, and does the clock change affect health? UNN investigated.

The transition to daylight saving time traditionally occurs on the last Sunday of March. This year, it's the night of March 28-29: at 03:00, clocks need to be moved forward by one hour. Because of this, we will sleep one hour less, but the daylight hours will become longer. Modern smartphones and computers will update the time automatically, but mechanical clocks or household appliances will have to be adjusted manually.

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When and why did clock changes begin?

Clock changes were first widely introduced during the First World War to save coal. In summer, the sun rises very early when people are still asleep, so shifting the time forward by an hour allowed for more efficient use of natural light in the evening hours, significantly reducing the need for artificial lighting in streets and factories.

In Ukraine, seasonal clock changes were introduced in 1981, when the country was part of the USSR. After gaining independence, this practice continued and remains in effect today.

At the same time, discussions about abolishing clock changes have been ongoing for several years, but there is no final decision yet.

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Impact of clock changes on the body

Today, about 140 countries have already abandoned clock changes. Modern research proves that the economic effect in our time has become minimal.

Moreover, the artificial change in routine disrupts circadian rhythms, in other words, our internal biological clock. This reduces performance, impairs concentration, increases stress levels, and even provokes an exacerbation of cardiovascular diseases in the first weeks after the transition.

Therefore, it is worth going to bed 15-30 minutes earlier a few weeks before the transition. This will help the body quickly adapt to the new conditions.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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