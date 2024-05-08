Civilian infrastructure facility catches fire in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A civilian infrastructure facility caught fire in Brovary district, Kyiv region, and rescuers are working at the scene, the mayor of Brovary said.
According to the State Emergency Service, a civilian infrastructure facility caught fire in one of the settlements of Brovary district. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the rescuers are working, and details will be officially released later.
To recap
Air defense forces were operating in Kyiv and the region during a large-scale air alert.
