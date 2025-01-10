Christmas trees and pine trees collection points continue to operate in Kyiv

In Kyiv, 78 collection points for Christmas trees and pines continue to operate.

This was reported by KCSA, UNN.

Details

This year, 78 Christmas trees and pine trees collection points have been opened in the capital. All the trees received at the collection points are recycled in an environmentally friendly way, and the material will be used in the city's green economy.

Fir and pine trees are chopped into wood chips and subsequently used to mulch the holes of young trees - , the statement said.

Importantly, only live trees without decorative ornaments are accepted for recycling.

Addendum

The capital's collection points for Christmas trees and pine trees will be open until January 2.