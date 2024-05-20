China imposes sanctions on three more US defense companies

China has imposed sanctions on three more American defense companies - Boeing's defense and space division, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems - for supplying weapons to Taiwan. They are banned from making new investments in China and their executives from entering the country. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

China has included defense and space divisions of Boeing, as well as General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land. Systems, according to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. They are banned from making new investments in China, and their executives are banned from entering the country.

The report says that these U.S. companies have been supplying arms to Taiwan, which China considers its rebel province and an integral part of it.

This happened against the backdrop of the inauguration of Taiwan's new president, Lai Tsingde. Washington explained the arms supply to Taiwan by strengthening China's military presence near the island.

China has recently imposed a series of sanctions on American companies that supply arms to Taiwan. In September 2023, they were imposed against Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, and in January, five more American firms were added to the list.

