China cannot continue to fuel war against Ukraine without consequences - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that China cannot fuel the conflict in Ukraine without consequences for its interests. He called for working with partners to overcome common challenges and protect values.
China has become a crucial enabler in Russia's war against Ukraine. It cannot continue to fuel the conflict without it affecting its interests and reputation. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his statements to the media, according to a correspondent of UNN.
"China has become a crucial enabler in Russia's war against Ukraine. It cannot continue to fuel the largest conflict in Europe since World War II without its interests and reputation being affected. Iran and North Korea are fueling Russia's war machine with missiles and drones in exchange for support for their military industries," Rutte said.
He emphasized the need to work with like-minded partners to overcome common challenges.
"We must therefore clearly assess the challenges we face. We must work with our like-minded partners to overcome our common challenges and defend our common values," Rutte said.
Addendum
Minister Sibiga saidthat the DPRK is training regular troops, not mercenaries, for the war in Ukraine. This threatens to escalate the conflict, so Ukraine calls on its partners to increase sanctions and military assistance.
