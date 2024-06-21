$41.340.03
Chernihiv RMA did not offer agricultural holdings to join the repair of roads that they destroy with their transport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142966 views

Chernihiv regional military administration did not offer agricultural companies operating in the region to join the repair of public roads, which they destroy with their heavy machinery, despite complaints from residents about the destruction of roads by firms such as Kernel and Ukrainian dairy company.

Chernihiv RMA did not offer agricultural holdings to join the repair of roads that they destroy with their transport

Chernihiv regional military administration did not appeal to agricultural companies operating in the region with proposals to join the repair of roads used by their heavy vehicles. This is stated in the response of the deputy chairman of the Chernihiv RMA Ivan Vashchenko to the request of UNN regarding the situation in the Nezhinsky district, where local residents accuse the companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" of destroying one of the roads.

Chernihiv regional state administration did not apply to agricultural companies that carry out economic activities in the Chernihiv region with proposals to join the repair of public roads of local significance,

Vashchenko noted.

Details

Accordingly, as stated in the response, agricultural firms did not take any part in the repair of roads that constantly run their trucks, tractors and other heavy automotive equipment.

At the same time, officials offered local communities to financially join the maintenance of roads in proper condition in May of this year.

Chernihiv regional state administration appealed to the heads of territorial communities of the region with a proposal to consider the possibility of allocating co-financing funds from local budgets of territorial communities for the performance of works on the maintenance of public roads of local significance that pass through the territories of the respective communities,

Vashchenko said.

As for the Sidorovka-Berestovets-Komarovka road, which, according to people, is destroyed by the transport of two agricultural holdings, the official claims that almost 250 square meters of patching were made on the site between Sidorovka and Berestovets in August 2023.

Also in Chernihiv RMA convince that they are taking measures to counteract the violation of weight standards on the roads of the region - in fact, they recognize that the problem of road destruction by large-sized transport exists.

According to Vashchenko, on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrtransbezpeka was asked to immediately resolve the issue of completing mobile dimensional and weight control points on the roads. And in January of this year, we applied to strengthen the work of these mobile points.

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region accuse the agricultural holding "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" of destroying road sections between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka of the Nezhinsky district.

"Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" admitthat they use this road , but they do not admit themselves guilty of its destruction , and they do not want to join the repair.

On this road, an ambulance barely took an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

As it turned out, this is an isolated case when people in the Chernihiv region cannot receive medical care on time due to bad roads .

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

