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Celine Dion announced her first concerts since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3052 views

The singer will perform in the autumn of 2026 with a series of shows at the Paris La Défense Arena. This is the star's first return to the stage since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Celine Dion announced her first concerts since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome
Photo: AP

Celine Dion will return to the stage in the autumn of 2026 – it will be her first series of concerts since the singer announced her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022. The artist announced new performances on March 30, and her residency will be in Paris. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Dion will perform 10 concerts at the Paris La Défense arena from September 12 to October 14. The series of performances will be called "Céline Dion Paris 2026" and will be her first large-scale return to live shows after a long break due to health problems.

57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely new30.01.26, 15:24 • 21655 views

In a video message recorded near the Eiffel Tower on her 58th birthday, the singer thanked fans for their support and said she felt "strong" and "joyful" about returning to the stage.

Over the past few years, every day that has passed, I have felt your prayers and support. This year I have the opportunity to see you again, to perform for you in Paris

— said Dion.

The show program includes her most famous songs in English and French. The production is handled by creative director Willo Perron.

What is known about the artist's return

After announcing stiff-person syndrome in 2022, Celine Dion almost completely stopped concert activities and canceled the Courage World Tour. One of her few public appearances during this time was performing a song at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Pre-registration for concerts in Paris will last until April 2, and ticket sales will start on April 7. The Paris La Défense arena can accommodate about 40 thousand spectators.

Celine Dion announced a series of concerts in Paris after a long hiatus24.03.26, 18:28 • 5781 view

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
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