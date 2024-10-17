CEC calls for suspension of Russia and Belarus' membership in the World Association of Electoral Management Bodies

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
71%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

CEC calls for suspension of Russia and Belarus' membership in the World Association of Electoral Management Bodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12225 views

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has asked the IEBC to suspend the membership of the election commissions of the Russian Federation and Belarus. The reason is the organization of illegal elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine and violation of the principles of democracy.

CEC calls for suspension of Russia and Belarus' membership in the World Association of Electoral Management Bodies

During today's meeting, the Central Election Commission adopted a resolution to appeal to the election administration bodies of the member countries of the World Association of Electoral Bodies (SAE) with a call to suspend the membership of the Central Election Commissions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in this organization, UNN reports.

Details

The CEC noted that one of the objectives of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) is to encourage the development and promotion of a democratic culture and environment conducive to free, fair, transparent and participatory elections. It was founded with the realization of the need to strengthen cooperation between election administration bodies in order to ensure confidence in the electoral process worldwide.

In 2013, the CEC of the Russian Federation and the CEC of the Republic of Belarus became members of the SAVO, declaring their respect for the principles of democracy and the SAVO Charter.

However, since 2014, the Russian Central Election Commission, as part of the state political system of the Russian Federation, has been organizing and conducting illegal elections and referendums in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the Russian Central Military Command organized and held a pseudo-referendum in March 2014, pseudo-elections to the State Duma in September 2016 and September 2021, pseudo-presidential elections in March 2018 and March 2024, a nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation in June-July 2020, and local pseudo-elections in September 2020.

In addition, in September 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and during active hostilities, the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation held pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to "join" the Russian Federation, in June 2023 - local pseudo-elections, and in March 2024 - pseudo-presidential elections.

"The Central Election Commission, as the main body for the administration of elections and referendums in Ukraine, has always maintained the position that the organization and holding of referendums and elections on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine should be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine and only by those bodies established and authorized by the laws of Ukraine. Any attempts to organize the preparation and conduct of pseudo-elections on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine by the authorities of the Russian Federation and their officials or with their assistance are illegitimate, and their results have no legal consequences and are not recognized by the international community," the statement reads.

The CEC noted that the UN General Assembly has repeatedly adopted resolutions on the non-recognition of Russian pseudo-elections and pseudo-referendums on Ukrainian territory, in particular on March 27, 2014 and October 12, 2022.

On March 15, 2024, 56 countries and the EU issued a joint statement in New York City (UN headquarters) condemning Russia's illegitimate attempts to organize presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Moreover, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Central Military Committee changed its official logo, adapting certain letters in the name to the letters that mark military equipment of enemy troops. Such actions by the Russian Central Military Commission, its leadership and members are public calls for an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The Republic of Belarus also played an important role in the Russian aggression against Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to use its territory. At the same time, the leadership and members of the Belarusian Central Military Commission openly cooperated with the Russian Central Military Commission, supporting its illegal actions, and repeatedly participated in events aimed at legitimizing the illegal authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Since since 2014, the CEC and the CEC of Belarus have been carrying out activities incompatible with the principles, purpose, goals, objectives and spirit in which the IEBC was founded, the Central Election Commission has been conducting systematic and consistent work to deprive the CEC and the CEC of Belarus of membership in international organizations, in particular in this Association, which brings together 119 election administration bodies from 109 countries.

According to its Statute, membership in the organization may be temporarily suspended by a decision of two-thirds of its members in "case of violation of the spirit in which the IACO was established.

The CEC has repeatedly sent reasoned appeals to the EMB Secretariat to suspend the membership of the CEC of Russia and the CEC of Belarus in the Association and to take appropriate measures to this end, calling on the members of the organization to adopt a resolution that would terminate the participation of the CEC of Russia and the CEC of Belarus in the EMB and cooperation with their election authorities until democracy is established in these countries.

In particular, the Commission sent a report to the IACO Secretariat on the actions taken by the Central Executive Committee of the Russian Federation and the Central Executive Committee of the Republic of Belarus that violate the IACO Charter and constitute grounds for suspension of their membership. According to the procedure, if the Executive Board of the IABO makes a positive decision to include this issue on the agenda, it will be put to a vote at the next meeting of the General Assembly.

The next meeting of the IAEA General Assembly is scheduled for October 22-25, 2024.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
European Union
Kherson Oblast
New York City
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
