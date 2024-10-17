CEC calls for suspension of Russia and Belarus' membership in the World Association of Electoral Management Bodies

During today's meeting, the Central Election Commission adopted a resolution to appeal to the election administration bodies of the member countries of the World Association of Electoral Bodies (SAE) with a call to suspend the membership of the Central Election Commissions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in this organization, UNN reports.

Details

The CEC noted that one of the objectives of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) is to encourage the development and promotion of a democratic culture and environment conducive to free, fair, transparent and participatory elections. It was founded with the realization of the need to strengthen cooperation between election administration bodies in order to ensure confidence in the electoral process worldwide.

In 2013, the CEC of the Russian Federation and the CEC of the Republic of Belarus became members of the SAVO, declaring their respect for the principles of democracy and the SAVO Charter.

However, since 2014, the Russian Central Election Commission, as part of the state political system of the Russian Federation, has been organizing and conducting illegal elections and referendums in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, in the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the Russian Central Military Command organized and held a pseudo-referendum in March 2014, pseudo-elections to the State Duma in September 2016 and September 2021, pseudo-presidential elections in March 2018 and March 2024, a nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation in June-July 2020, and local pseudo-elections in September 2020.

In addition, in September 2022, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and during active hostilities, the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation held pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to "join" the Russian Federation, in June 2023 - local pseudo-elections, and in March 2024 - pseudo-presidential elections.

"The Central Election Commission, as the main body for the administration of elections and referendums in Ukraine, has always maintained the position that the organization and holding of referendums and elections on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine should be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine and only by those bodies established and authorized by the laws of Ukraine. Any attempts to organize the preparation and conduct of pseudo-elections on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine by the authorities of the Russian Federation and their officials or with their assistance are illegitimate, and their results have no legal consequences and are not recognized by the international community," the statement reads.

The CEC noted that the UN General Assembly has repeatedly adopted resolutions on the non-recognition of Russian pseudo-elections and pseudo-referendums on Ukrainian territory, in particular on March 27, 2014 and October 12, 2022.

On March 15, 2024, 56 countries and the EU issued a joint statement in New York City (UN headquarters) condemning Russia's illegitimate attempts to organize presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Moreover, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Central Military Committee changed its official logo, adapting certain letters in the name to the letters that mark military equipment of enemy troops. Such actions by the Russian Central Military Commission, its leadership and members are public calls for an aggressive war against Ukraine.

The Republic of Belarus also played an important role in the Russian aggression against Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to use its territory. At the same time, the leadership and members of the Belarusian Central Military Commission openly cooperated with the Russian Central Military Commission, supporting its illegal actions, and repeatedly participated in events aimed at legitimizing the illegal authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Since since 2014, the CEC and the CEC of Belarus have been carrying out activities incompatible with the principles, purpose, goals, objectives and spirit in which the IEBC was founded, the Central Election Commission has been conducting systematic and consistent work to deprive the CEC and the CEC of Belarus of membership in international organizations, in particular in this Association, which brings together 119 election administration bodies from 109 countries.

According to its Statute, membership in the organization may be temporarily suspended by a decision of two-thirds of its members in "case of violation of the spirit in which the IACO was established.

The CEC has repeatedly sent reasoned appeals to the EMB Secretariat to suspend the membership of the CEC of Russia and the CEC of Belarus in the Association and to take appropriate measures to this end, calling on the members of the organization to adopt a resolution that would terminate the participation of the CEC of Russia and the CEC of Belarus in the EMB and cooperation with their election authorities until democracy is established in these countries.

In particular, the Commission sent a report to the IACO Secretariat on the actions taken by the Central Executive Committee of the Russian Federation and the Central Executive Committee of the Republic of Belarus that violate the IACO Charter and constitute grounds for suspension of their membership. According to the procedure, if the Executive Board of the IABO makes a positive decision to include this issue on the agenda, it will be put to a vote at the next meeting of the General Assembly.

The next meeting of the IAEA General Assembly is scheduled for October 22-25, 2024.