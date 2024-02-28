$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30094 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 110661 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70549 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 275278 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191441 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372127 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Cabinet of Ministers approves appointment of first deputy head of Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31510 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Cabinet of Ministers approves appointment of first deputy head of Odesa Regional Military Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa regional military administration. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Odesa Regional State Administration's website, Oleksandr Kharlov has 19 years of civil service experience. In the regional state administration, he is responsible for the medical sector, housing and communal services, etc.

Earlier, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, said that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa Oblast is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

For example, the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast recently opened an interventional radiology department after a major overhaul

In January of this year, Odesa region received unique burn beds and consumablesfunded by philanthropists to help those who suffered severe burns, often as a result of Russian attacks. 

In a recent interview, Kharlov reported on the results of his work in the medical sector. According to him, Odesa region is in the process of "cleaning up" inefficient medical institutions. Comprehensive inspections of hospitals initiated by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, resulted in the replacement of the heads of at least five regional medical centers: a children's hospital, an emergency room, an oncology center, a center for significant diseases, and a psychoneurological dispensary. And it has already borne fruit. For more details, see UNN's article at link .

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

