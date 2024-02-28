Cabinet of Ministers approves appointment of first deputy head of Odesa Regional Military Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa regional military administration. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Odesa Regional State Administration's website, Oleksandr Kharlov has 19 years of civil service experience. In the regional state administration, he is responsible for the medical sector, housing and communal services, etc.

Earlier, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, said that providing quality and affordable healthcare in Odesa Oblast is one of the main areas of work of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

For example, the Danube Regional Hospital in Odesa Oblast recently opened an interventional radiology department after a major overhaul.

In January of this year, Odesa region received unique burn beds and consumablesfunded by philanthropists to help those who suffered severe burns, often as a result of Russian attacks.

In a recent interview, Kharlov reported on the results of his work in the medical sector. According to him, Odesa region is in the process of "cleaning up" inefficient medical institutions. Comprehensive inspections of hospitals initiated by the head of the regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, resulted in the replacement of the heads of at least five regional medical centers: a children's hospital, an emergency room, an oncology center, a center for significant diseases, and a psychoneurological dispensary. And it has already borne fruit. For more details, see UNN's article at link .