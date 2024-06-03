Bullying of Ukrainian prisoners in Kharkiv direction: prosecutor's office launches investigation

The prosecutor's office has opened proceedings on the fact of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction after a video published in social networks with bullying of Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, reports UNN.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the UCP report says.

During the monitoring of social networks, prosecutors found a video that recorded ill-treatment of the Ukrainian military by the invaders in the Kharkiv direction.

The video shows how the Russian military inflicts injuries on Ukrainian soldiers, and also simulates the execution by firing an automatic weapon near the head of one of the prisoners of war.

In addition, in the video, the invaders apply psychological pressure to the Ukrainian defenders, forcing them to sing the USSR national anthem.

"Such actions are a violation of the Geneva conventions, according to which prisoners of war have the right to humane treatment," the prosecutor general's Office said.

Currently, measures are being taken to identify the victims and military personnel of the Russian armed forces.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SBU Department in the Kharkiv region.

addition

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of bullying of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv direction.